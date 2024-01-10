News
Saku Sakamoto Starts Production of New Short Animated Film Calabi-Yau no Sukima
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The official website of Saku Sakamoto's The Feast of Amrita (Amrita no Kyōen) anime film announced the start of the production of Sakamoto's latest short animated film titled Calabi-Yau no Sukima (The Gap of Calabi-Yau) on Wednesday, and revealed a teaser visual.
The new short animated film depicts the horrors of the "six-dimensional world" — similar to the Calabi-Yau complex manifolds — that humans fear.
The short film's release date and cast will be announced at a later date.
As with Sakamoto's two previous films, he will also hold several positions, except dubbing and sound effects, in the production of the short film: director, animation producer, original story, screenplay, and music.
Sakamoto's Aragne: Sign of Vermilion anime film screened at the Fantasia Festival in Montreal, Canada in July 2018.
Sakamoto ran a successful crowdfunding campaign to help fund the Aragne: Sign of Vermilion anime on the Japanese crowdfunding platform Makuake. The project met its 2 million yen (about US$17,800) goal in March 2017. The staff then ran a successful Kickstarter campaign for an English translation and funds to screen the film at festivals.
The Feast of Amrita, the prequel spinoff of Aragne: Sign of Vermilion, premiered in Japan in May 2023. The film was originally planned for release in 2021, but was postponed due to COVID-19.
Sakamoto began working as a freelance anime creator in 2002. He directed NHK's Minna no Uta. He also worked on 3D computer graphics for Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence and created a tourism anime short for Matsuyama City in 2014.
Sources: The Feast of Amrita anime film's website, Comic Natalie