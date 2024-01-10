Saku Sakamoto Starts Production of New Short Animated Film Calabi-Yau no Sukima

Teaser visual released

The official website of Saku Sakamoto 's The Feast of Amrita ( Amrita no Kyōen ) anime film announced the start of the production of Sakamoto's latest short animated film titled Calabi-Yau no Sukima (The Gap of Calabi-Yau) on Wednesday, and revealed a teaser visual.

© SakuSakamoto/zelicofilm,LLC

The new short animated film depicts the horrors of the "six-dimensional world" — similar to the Calabi-Yau complex manifolds — that humans fear.

The short film's release date and cast will be announced at a later date.

As with Sakamoto's two previous films, he will also hold several positions, except dubbing and sound effects, in the production of the short film: director, animation producer, original story, screenplay, and music.

Sakamoto's Aragne: Sign of Vermilion anime film screened at the Fantasia Festival in Montreal, Canada in July 2018.

Sakamoto ran a successful crowdfunding campaign to help fund the Aragne: Sign of Vermilion anime on the Japanese crowdfunding platform Makuake . The project met its 2 million yen (about US$17,800) goal in March 2017. The staff then ran a successful Kickstarter campaign for an English translation and funds to screen the film at festivals.

The Feast of Amrita , the prequel spinoff of Aragne: Sign of Vermilion , premiered in Japan in May 2023. The film was originally planned for release in 2021, but was postponed due to COVID-19.

Sakamoto began working as a freelance anime creator in 2002. He directed NHK 's Minna no Uta. He also worked on 3D computer graphics for Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence and created a tourism anime short for Matsuyama City in 2014.