Tekken 8 Game Adds Panda as Playable Character

Fighting game launches on January 26

Bandai Namco Entertainment 's YouTube channel revealed in a new video on Wednesday that the upcoming Tekken 8 fighting game is adding Panda as a playable character.

The channel revealed a new trailer featuring Brian Cox recapping the franchise's story thus far on Tuesday.

The story of the newest entry, Tekken 8 , takes place nearly six years after Tekken 7 . The Guinness World Records recognize the Tekken franchise as having the longest running narrative in video game history.

Tekken 8 will launch on January 26. The game will feature 32 characters at launch, including Kuma.

The game is under development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam . Jin Kazama, Kazuya Mishima, Nina Williams, Jun Kazama, Paul Phoenix, Marshall Law, King, Lars Alexandersson, Jack-8, Ling Xiaoyu, Asuka Kazama, Leroy Smith, Lili, Hwoarang, Devil Jin, Zafina, Lee Chaolan, Alisa Bosconovitch, Victor Chevalier, Reina, Leo, Steve, Dragunov, Yoshimitsu, and Shaheen will all be playable characters.

Tekken 7 launched for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam in June 2017. The Tekken: Bloodline anime series, which follows the storyline of the Tekken 3 fighting game, premiered on Netflix in August 2022.

Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment America's YouTube channel





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.