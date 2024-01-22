Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections Game Adds DLC Character Hagoromo Otsutsuki

DLC Pack 1 goes on sale on January 25

Bandai Namco Entertainment America revealed on Monday that the Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections game will add Hagoromo Otsutsuki as a DLC character in DLC Pack 1 on January 25.

English Trailer

Japanese Trailer

The full pack contains:

Playable Character: Hagoromo Otsutsuki

Secret Combination Technique (Hagoromo x Indra x Ashura)

Matching Voice x 12

Ninja Info Card Image x 5

The game will also add Custom Matchmaking in a free update on January 24.

©Bandai Namco Entertainment

PlayStation

The game launched for5,4,Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC viaon November 17.

In addition to 124 characters from previous games, the new game includes new playable ninjas such as Ashura and Indra. The game also features Naruto Uzumaki (Baryon Mode) and Sasuke Uchiha (Supporting Kage).

The Naruto Shippūden : Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 game arrived on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC in North America and Japan in February 2016. Bandai Namco Entertainment then released Naruto Shippūden : Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto , an expansion for the game, in February 2017. Bandai Namco Entertainment also released the Naruto Shippūden : Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy collection — which includes Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy and Naruto Shippūden : Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto — for PS4, Xbox One, and PC in the West in August 2017. The Naruto Shippūden : Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto game shipped for Nintendo Switch in April 2020.

Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy , which bundles the first three games in the Ultimate Ninja Storm ( Narutimate Storm in Japan) game series, shipped on PS4 in Japan in July 2017. Bandai Namco Entertainment released the trilogy digitally outside Japan for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in August 2017. The game collection then launched for Switch in April 2018.

Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment 's YouTube channel, Bandai Namco America's YouTube channel via Gematsu





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.