The New Gate Anime Reveals April 13 Debut, More Cast, New Visual

The staff for the television anime of Shinogi Kazanami 's light novel series The New Gate revealed a new visual, April 13 debut, and two more cast members on Friday.

The anime will debut on April 13 at 25:30 (effectively April 14 at 1:30 a.m.) on Tokyo MX and BS11 . The anime will later air on MBS and AT-X .

The two new cast members include Lynn as Rionne Strail Bayreuth and Yūki Hoshi as Kagerou.

The anime stars:

is composing the music. Mika Okasaki is performing the anime's ending theme song "Kanataboshi."

One Peace Books is releasing the novels' manga adaptation digitally and physically, and it describes the manga's first volume:

THE NEW GATE ―an online game transformed into a life-and-death struggle for its players. Thanks to the valiant efforts of Shin, the most powerful of them all, an end to the game and freedom for everyone seemed within reach. But just moments after Shin defeats the game's final boss, he finds himself bathed in an unknown light and transported some 500 years into the future of the in-game world. Thrown from a simple game gone wrong into a strange new land, one young swordsman of unrivalled strength is about to embark on a legendary journey!

Kazanami began serializing the original story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in 2013. AlphaPolis began publishing the story in physical book volumes in December 2013, with art by Makai no Jūnin. In August 2016, Kazanami removed the story from Shōsetsuka ni Narō, and AlphaPolis made the story available on its website.

Miwa launched the manga in November 2014 on AlphaPolis ' web manga site.

