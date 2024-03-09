News
Kana Ichinose, Kazuki Ura Win 18th Annual Seiyū Awards
posted on by Egan Loo
The organizers of the 18th Annual Seiyū Awards announced the winners on Saturday. The winners include:
Best Lead Actor AwardAward for best leading performances from an actor during the year
Kana Ichinose
Kazuki Ura
Best Supporting Actor AwardAward for best supporting performances from an actor during the year
Best New Actor AwardAward for noteworthy performances from actors who debuted within the last five years
Singing AwardAward for singing by voice actors under own name or in a role
- Kessoku Band (Bocchi the Rock!)
Personality AwardAward for a voice actor who has done notable work in radio, web radio, or TV as a personality, whether under their own name or a character's.
No winners
Foreign Film/Live-Action Show Award
Game Award
Synergy AwardAward for works that best show the talent of voice actors
Kids/Family Award
- Cast of The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Influencer Award
MVS (Most Valuable Seiyū) Award
Below are the award winners that were previously announced:
Merit AwardsAward for voice actors who have contributed to many genres, including foreign works, over the years
Agency: Aoni Production
Roles: Mobile Suit Gundam (Kai Shiden), Dragon Ball (Piccolo), One Piece (Portgas D. Ace)
Agency: 81 Produce
Roles: Anne of Green Gables (Anne Shirley), Little Women (Josephine "Jo" March), Dragon Ball Super (Mai)
Kei Tomiyama/Kazue Takahashi AwardsAward for voice actors who have been active in every field including acting
Agency: Mausu Promotion
Roles: One Piece (Nami), Lovely Complex (Risa Koizumi), Porco Rosso (Fio)
Agency: Inspire
Roles: Yū Yū Hakusho (Yüsuke Urameshi), Akira (Tetsuo Shima), The Legend of the Galactic Heroes (Julian Mintz)
Starting in 2017, the Special Merit Award, which honors deceased voice actors and actresses who have contributed to many genres, was replaced with an honoring of all voice actors and actresses who passed away in the previous year.
Beginning in 2019, the awards introduced four new categories, which include "Foreign Movie/Series Award," "Game Award," "Influencer Award," and "MVS (Most Valuable Seiyū)."
Source: Seiyu Awards' X/Twitter account