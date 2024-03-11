Yowamushi Pedal Gets New Stage Play

New play will run from August to September

The staff of the stage play adaptations of Wataru Watanabe 's Yowamushi Pedal manga annnounced on Sunday that a new stage play will run from August to September at The Galaxy Theatre in Tokyo.

The announcement was made during the final performance of the Butai Yowamushi Pedal THE DAY 2 show.

Kōsuke Kujirai, who played Junta Teshima, will direct the new play. The new play will depict events from the Butai Yowamushi Pedal THE DAY 1 and Butai Yowamushi Pedal The Cadence! stage shows.

Watanabe launched the original Yowamushi Pedal manga in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in 2008. The story of the original manga centers around Sakamichi Onoda, an otaku at Sōhoku High School. He loves anime and games so much, that he would ride his commuter bicycle to and from Tokyo's Akihabara shopping district in a 90-kilometer (about 60-mile) round trip over steep slopes after school. Onoda's life changes when he encounters his school's cycling team, and he ends up joining the competitive sport of bicycle racing. Yen Press is releasing the manga in English.

The manga has also inspired numerous anime and live-action adaptations.

The first season of the manga's television anime adaptation premiered in 2013. The second season, titled Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road , premiered in Japan in 2014 and ended in March 2015. Yowamushi Pedal New Generation , the series' third season, premiered in January 2017. Yowamushi Pedal Glory Line , the fourth season, premiered in January 2018. Crunchyroll streamed all four seasons as they aired. Yowamushi Pedal Limit Break , the series' fifth and latest season, premiered in October 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.