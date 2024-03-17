hololive's Cover Corp. Establishes 1st Overseas Branch Cover USA

Parent company of hololive productions VTuber management company aims for global expansion

Image via Cover Corporation's website © Cover Corporation

Cover Corporation, the parent company of the hololive productions VTuber management company, announced on Tuesday it will establish its first overseas branch Cover USA in North America. The company will mainly focus on localization "to facilitate global expansion."

The company held its “hololive English 1st Concert - Connect the World-“ on July 2 at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, California. It also participated in over 20 anime conventions in North America last year.

Cover Corporation's announcement referenced a study from the Yano Economic Research Institute, which expects the global VTuber market to reach approximately 25 trillion yen (about US$167 billion) by 2028. Cover Corporation stated the establishment of Cover USA is "the first step in accelerating global business and content expansion." The company added it aims "to elevate the 'VTuber' culture into a Japanese-originated new content business that can compete alongside manga, anime, and games on a global scale."

The first generation of hololive performers debuted in 2018. Over 70 Virtual YouTubers currently belong to hololive. The talents perform using intricate 2D and 3D avatars provided by the company. Cover Corporation launched hololive Indonesia — a spinoff group aimed toward the Indonesian audience — in April 2020, followed by hololive English in September 2020. The all-male holostars spinoff group debuted its first generation talent in June 2019. According to Hololive Production's English website, it has around 70 million subscribers across all its channels.

hololive productions talent Tsunomaki Watame, Moona Hoshinova, IRyS, Shiori Novella, Koseki Bijou, Nerissa Ravencroft, Gavis Bettel, and Banzoin Hakka will attend the upcoming Anime Boston 2024 convention.

Source: Press release