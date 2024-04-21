Alto Yukimura's Pizzicato no Nemuru Mori Manga Goes on Hiatus

Image via Amazon Japan © Alto Yukimura, Hakusensha

The 50th anniversary issue of Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine (this year's combined 10th and 11th issue) announced on Friday that the "main story" of Alto Yukimura 's Pizzicato no Nemuru Mori ( Sleeping Pizzicato Forest ) manga will enter a hiatus beginning the next issue. The staff will reveal the manga's resumption date once it has been decided.

The story follows a sheltered pianist named Emily, who visits her great-great grandfather's vacation home for summer vacation. She meets a strange backpacking youth named Shura there, as well as the "fairy" living in the home.

Yukimura launched the series in Hana to Yume in October 2022. Hakusensha shipped the third compiled book volume on February 20.

The artist also launched the Colette Decides to Die ( Colette wa Shinu Koto ni Shita ) manga in Hana to Yume in 2014, and ended it in the 20th volume in December 2021. Viz licensed the series in English for release in fall 2024.

Yukiumura launched the sequel series Colette wa Shinu Koto ni Shita: Megami-hen (Colette Decides to Die: Goddess Arc) in 2022. Hakusensha shipped manga's one compiled volume in March 2023.

Yukimura published a two-volume Ginzatō-shi to Kuro no Yōsei: Sugar Apple Fairy Tale manga adaptation of Miri Mikawa and aki 's Sugar Apple Fairy Tale light novels on Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume Online website from 2012 to 2014.

