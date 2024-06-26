×
Yūsuke Shirato's 'Munō wa Iranai' to Iwareta kara Zetsuen Shite Yatta Manga Ends

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Manga adaptation of Shikiso Utsuzawa's light novel series launched in 2022

Kodansha's Magazine Pocket app published the final chapter of Yūsuke Shirato's "Munō wa Iranai" to Iwareta kara Zetsuen Shite Yatta: Saikyō no Shitennō ni Sodaterareta Ore wa, Bōkensha to Nari Musō Suru (I Cut Ties with Them Because They Told Me "We Don't Need Incompetent People" ~I Was Raised by the Strongest Four Heavenly Kings, and Became an Invincible Adventurer~) manga, the adaptation of Shikiso Utsuzawa's light novel series of the same title, on Wednesday.

The manga's story centers on Brad, a human boy raised by the Four Heavenly Kings, the strongest in the Demon King's army. Under the Four Heavenly Kings' strict teachings, Brad learns about sword, magic, healing, and support, but they still regard him as "incompetent." Fed up with the Four Heavenly Kings' power harassment, Brad cut ties with them and leaves the Demon King's castle to become an adventurer, and finally realizes his true strength.

Utsuzawa launched the light novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in April 2020, and ended the story in December 2022. Kodansha published the light novel series' first volume with illustrations by pupps in October 2021, and the third volume in December 2022.

Shirato launched the manga adaptation on the Magazine Pocket app in July 2022. Kodansha published the manga's first compiled book volume in January 2023. Kodansha released the manga's ninth volume digitally on June 7.

Shirato launched the Tale of Fairy Tail: Ice Trail, the spinoff manga of Hiro Mashima's Fairy Tail manga, in the inaugural issue of Kodansha's now defunct Monthly Fairy Tail magazine in 2014, and the spinoff manga ended in July 2015. Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga in English.

Source: Magazine Pocket

