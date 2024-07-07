5th TV anime will be 1st in at least 11 years

The "Mixa Animation Diary ' Minami-ke ' 20th Anniversary Tanabata Festival" event on Sunday revealed that Coharu Sakuraba 's Minami-ke manga is getting a new sequel television anime series. The new anime will be the fifth television anime in the franchise. This will be the first new television anime in the franchise in at least 11 years, as last anime series aired in 2013.

The franchise held a 20th anniversary tanabata event (visual below) on Sunday

Image via MikuAni © 桜場コハル／講談社 ©SK・K/MINAMIKE ©SK・K/OKAWARI ©SK・K/OKAERI ©SK・K/TADAIMA

Sakuraba launched the ongoing Minami-ke manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine in 2004. Kodansha published the manga's 26th compiled book volume on June 6.

The manga inspired four television anime in 2007, 2008, 2009, and 2013, as well as three OVAs in 2009, 2012, and 2013.

The franchise centers on the three sisters of the Minami household: Haruka, Kana, and Chiaki. They live an average life, but they only have each other to depend on.

Sakuraba's Kyo no Gononi manga similarly inspired an OVA in 2006 and a television anime in 2008, as well as a separate 2009 OVA .