Minami-ke Manga Gets New Sequel TV Anime Series
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The "Mixa Animation Diary 'Minami-ke' 20th Anniversary Tanabata Festival" event on Sunday revealed that Coharu Sakuraba's Minami-ke manga is getting a new sequel television anime series. The new anime will be the fifth television anime in the franchise. This will be the first new television anime in the franchise in at least 11 years, as last anime series aired in 2013.
みなみけ TVアニメ新シリーズ 製作決定
みなみけ
TVアニメ新シリーズ
製作決定
✨✨✨✨✨✨✨
大ニュース‼️
本日のイベントで、なんとみなみけ続編アニメの製作が発表されました〜‼️‼️
皆様の応援のおかげです…✨✨✨
これからも、どうぞよろしくお願いします🌟🌟🌟#みなみけ #20年目だバカ野郎 pic.twitter.com/1gedd3rIu6
The franchise held a 20th anniversary tanabata event (visual below) on Sunday
Sakuraba launched the ongoing Minami-ke manga in Kodansha's Weekly Young Magazine in 2004. Kodansha published the manga's 26th compiled book volume on June 6.
The manga inspired four television anime in 2007, 2008, 2009, and 2013, as well as three OVAs in 2009, 2012, and 2013.
The franchise centers on the three sisters of the Minami household: Haruka, Kana, and Chiaki. They live an average life, but they only have each other to depend on.
Sakuraba's Kyo no Gononi manga similarly inspired an OVA in 2006 and a television anime in 2008, as well as a separate 2009 OVA.
Source: Minami-ke franchise's X/Twitter account
