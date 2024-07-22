×
News
EVO Fighting Game Tournament Reveals 2025 Schedule

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
EVO 2025 in Los Angeles, Tokyo, Las Vegas, Nice; EVO 2026 in Singapore announced

The Evolution Championship Series (EVO) fighting game tournament revealed its 2025 schedule on Sunday. The inaugural EVO Awards will be held in Los Angeles in February 2025. EVO Japan will be held in Tokyo on May 9-11, EVO Las Vegas on August 1-3, and EVO France will be happening in Nice, on October 10-12. The EVO fighting game tournament will also be held in Singapore in 2026.

The EVO Japan 2024 event was held at Ariake GYM-EX (Ariake Exhibition Center) in Tokyo on April 27-29. EVO USA 2024 was held this weekend (July 19-21) at the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Sources: EVO X/Twitter account, 4Gamer (T田)

