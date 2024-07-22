EVO Fighting Game Tournament Reveals 2025 Schedule

EVO 2025 in Los Angeles, Tokyo, Las Vegas, Nice; EVO 2026 in Singapore announced

The Evolution Championship Series (EVO) fighting game tournament revealed its 2025 schedule on Sunday. The inaugural EVO Awards will be held in Los Angeles in February 2025. EVO Japan will be held in Tokyo on May 9-11, EVO Las Vegas on August 1-3, and EVO France will be happening in Nice, on October 10-12. The EVO fighting game tournament will also be held in Singapore in 2026.

Mark your calendars.



Here's a look at what Evo has in store for 2025. pic.twitter.com/vPFaOQQeTf — Evo (@Evo) July 22, 2024

BONUS STAGE



We are pleased to reveal where Evo is headed next for a brand-new event, live at #Evo2024.



Introducing: Evo France, taking place October 10-12, 2025 in Nice, France. pic.twitter.com/wHB77aFJki — Evo (@Evo) July 22, 2024

As we continue to bring the Evo experience to new audiences and new locations, we are excited to give a sneak peak of where we're going in 2026.



Stay tuned for more details on what Evo has in store in Singapore. pic.twitter.com/tajPNeXW9h — Evo (@Evo) July 22, 2024

The EVO Japan 2024 event was held at Ariake GYM-EX (Ariake Exhibition Center) in Tokyo on April 27-29. EVO USA 2024 was held this weekend (July 19-21) at the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Sources: EVO X/Twitter account, 4Gamer (T田)