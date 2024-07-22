News
EVO Fighting Game Tournament Reveals 2025 Schedule
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The Evolution Championship Series (EVO) fighting game tournament revealed its 2025 schedule on Sunday. The inaugural EVO Awards will be held in Los Angeles in February 2025. EVO Japan will be held in Tokyo on May 9-11, EVO Las Vegas on August 1-3, and EVO France will be happening in Nice, on October 10-12. The EVO fighting game tournament will also be held in Singapore in 2026.
Mark your calendars.— Evo (@Evo) July 22, 2024
Here's a look at what Evo has in store for 2025. pic.twitter.com/vPFaOQQeTf
BONUS STAGE— Evo (@Evo) July 22, 2024
We are pleased to reveal where Evo is headed next for a brand-new event, live at #Evo2024.
Introducing: Evo France, taking place October 10-12, 2025 in Nice, France. pic.twitter.com/wHB77aFJki
As we continue to bring the Evo experience to new audiences and new locations, we are excited to give a sneak peak of where we're going in 2026.— Evo (@Evo) July 22, 2024
Stay tuned for more details on what Evo has in store in Singapore. pic.twitter.com/tajPNeXW9h
The EVO Japan 2024 event was held at Ariake GYM-EX (Ariake Exhibition Center) in Tokyo on April 27-29. EVO USA 2024 was held this weekend (July 19-21) at the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.