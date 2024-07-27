Shibatarian Manga Ends in 3 Chapters

Image via Amazon Japan © Katsuya Iwamuro, Shueisha

Katsuya Iwamuro announced on X/Twitter on Wednesday that the Shibatarian manga will end in three chapters. The artist also revealed the last three chapters will have extra pages, so the next chapter on August 8 will be a spinoff chapter.

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus publishes the series in English and describes the story:

In the spring of my third year of middle school, I found Shibata buried beneath a sakura tree. We watched movies and became fast friends, even planned to make a movie together for the school festival...but no one at school seemed to know him. I will discover Shibata and the whole world will turn into Shibata. This is a story of, by, and for Shibata. Now showing in a theater near you.

Iwamuro launched the series on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ platform in April 2023. Shueisha shipped the third compiled book volume on April 4. The fourth volume will ship on August 2.

