PEOW2 Licenses Stop!! Hibari-kun! Romantic Comedy Manga
posted on by Anita Tai
1st volume of Hisashi Eguchi's 1981-83 Shonen Jump manga to ship in fall 2025
PEOW2 announced during the "Fred Schodt and Matt Alt: From Manga! Manga to Pure Invention" panel at Anime NYC on Saturday that the company licensed Hisashi Eguchi's Stop!! Hibari-kun! manga. Volume 1 will ship in fall 2025.
The company describes the series:
Stop!! Hibari-kun! is one of the OG trans protagonists to lead a manga in this classic romantic comedy from one of Japan's most iconic artists, Hisashi Eguchi.
Eguchi launched the series in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in October 1981, and the series ended in November 1983.
The series inspired a 35-episode anime adaptation in 1983.
Source: Fred Schodt and Matt Alt panel at AnimeNYC (Deb Aoki)