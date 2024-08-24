PEOW2 Licenses Stop!! Hibari-kun! Romantic Comedy Manga

PEOW2 announced during the "Fred Schodt and Matt Alt : From Manga! Manga to Pure Invention" panel at Anime NYC on Saturday that the company licensed Hisashi Eguchi 's Stop!! Hibari-kun! manga. Volume 1 will ship in fall 2025.

The company describes the series:

Stop!! Hibari-kun! is one of the OG trans protagonists to lead a manga in this classic romantic comedy from one of Japan's most iconic artists, Hisashi Eguchi .

Eguchi launched the series in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in October 1981, and the series ended in November 1983.

The series inspired a 35-episode anime adaptation in 1983.