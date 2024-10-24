Masayuki Ishikawa Announces New Moyashimon Manga

The December issue of Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine revealed on Friday that Masayuki Ishikawa 's Moyashimon ( Moyasimon : Tales of Agriculture ) manga will get a new series titled Moyashimon + in the January 2025 issue on November 25.

Image via Afternoon © Kodansha

The series got a special one-shot manga in the same issue on Friday.

Del Rey licensed the manga and released two volumes before Kodansha Comics USA took over Del Rey 's titles in 2010. The company described the story:

Tadayasu is a new, fresh-faced university student hiding a bizarre secret: He can see germs with the naked eye. Between the machinations of an eccentric professor determined to unlock the power of the microbial world and the doomed agricultural experiments of his fellow students, will Tadayasu ever find the cool college atmosphere he so desires?

The manga launched in Kodansha 's semimonthly Evening magazine in 2004, but it moved to the monthly magazine Morning two in 2013. Kodansha published the 13th volume in March 2014. The series ended in the March 2014 issue of Morning two magazine in January 2014.

Moyashimon inspired two television anime series and a live-action television series.

Ishikawa released a new one-shot for his Maria the Virgin Witch ( Junketsu no Maria ) in November 2018. The chapter celebrated the manga's 10th anniversary.