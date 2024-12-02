Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube Anime Reveals Cast, Studio, Summer 2025 Debut

The staff of the anime adaptation of Takeshi Okano and Sho Makura 's Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube ( Jigoku Sensei Nube ) manga announced on Monday that Ryōtarō Okiayu will star as Meisuke Nueno, also known as “Nube,” in the anime. Okiayu is reprising the role from the previous anime in the franchise . The staff also announced that Studio KAI will produce the anime and revealed a new key visual and summer 2025 debut.

The staff also streamed a video featuring Okiayu's statement. In the video Okiayu comments on playing Nube again, and also announces an audition for children to become students in the series (and have their faces animated in the series).

The manga got a new one-shot in the September issue of'smagazine on August 2.

Makura and Okano serialized the original 31-volume manga from 1993 to 1999 in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. The manga has more than 29 million copies in circulation. The manga was later re-released in 2006 as 20 volumes.

The description on the anime's announcement video describes the story in English:

The story follows Meisuke Nueno, aka "Nube," a psychic teacher with a demon hand, as he battles evil spirits and monsters to protect his students in this saga that employs elements of Japanese mythology and folklore to tell a fan-pleasing action story. Known for its occult and horror elements on school ghost stories and urban legends, Nube captivated readers across generations with his heroic efforts to save his students from supernatural threats.

Makura and Okano published a one-shot manga titled "Jigoku Sensei Nube: Ōmagatoki" in Grand Jump in April 2014, 15 years after the original manga ended. The duo then launched a sequel manga titled Jigoku Sensei Nube Neo in Grand Jump Premium in May 2014. That manga ended in December 2018, and has 17 volumes. The Jigoku Sensei Nube S manga launched in Saikyō Jump in 2018 and has four total volumes. The manga franchise also includes the 10-volume Reibaishi Izuna and 10-volume Reibaishi Izuna Ascension spinoff manga.

The original manga inspired a television anime series in 1996-1997, a video anime series in 1998-1999, and three anime films in 1996 and 1997. The manga also inspired a live-action series adaptation in 2014.

