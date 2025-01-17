Media Blasters Licenses Amazing Nurse Nanako Anime

Media Blasters confirmed with ANN on Friday that it has licensed the Amazing Nurse Nanako original video anime ( OVA ) after teasing an image of an original DVD released by the defunct Geneon Entertainment . The company is planning to release the anime on Blu-ray Disc. There is no release date set yet.

Media Blasters is gathering video sources to ensure the best quality possible. The company aims to include everything from past releases.

The 6-episode original video anime ( OVA ) debuted in Japan in July 1999. Geneon released the series on DVD, starting in 2000.