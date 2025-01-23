Shirimoto's Nmeneko Manga Gets Short Anime Adaptation in April

A website opened on Thursday to reveal the short anime adaptation of creator Shirimoto 's Nmeneko manga. The website revealed the anime's first promotional video, key visual, main cast, staff, and April premiere on the TBS channel.

Image via Nmeneko anime's website ©しりもと/HUNET・「ンめねこ」製作委員会

The anime will star Megumi Han as the titular character Nmeneko (left in above visual) and Hiro Shimono as Usukuro.

The anime depicts the funny and amusing daily lives of two cats who want to live life doing only fun things.

Tommy Hino ( Crane Game Girls , Crane Game Girls Galaxy , Pastel Life ) is directing the anime at Kumarba, and Hideaki Shirasaka ( Mayonaka Punch , Ya Boy Kongming! ) is in charge of series scripts.

Shirimoto draws the Nmeneko manga and posts it on their X/Twitter account, with some posts garnering over 1 million impressions.