Narumi Kakinouchi, Toshiki Hirano Launch New Vampire Princess Miyu-Yui Manga

SB Creative 's GA Bunko began publishing Vampire Princess Miyu -Yui (stylized as Vampire Princess Miyui ), manga creator and animator Narumi Kakinouchi and anime director Toshiki Hirano 's (birth name Toshihiro Hirano ) new manga installment in the Vampire Princess Miyu franchise , on Friday. Kakinouchi is drawing the manga. Hirano, Kakinouchi's husband, is credited for the original work, and Chiaki J. Konaka is credited for the scenario.

Image via [GA Bunko's X/Twitter account]] © Narumi Kakinouchi, Toshihiro Hirano

The story follows Miyu as well as Yui from the creators' Vampire Yui spinoff manga. The two characters meet for the first time in the new manga.

Vampire Princess Miyu manga revolves around the half-human, half-vampire girl named Miyu who is trapped in a body that will remain a teenager forever. As a vampire, it is her duty to hunt down demonic beings known as Shinma who have wandered into the human world and send them back to the Darkness.

Hirano and Kakinouchi's original Vampire Princess Miyu manga launched in 1988 in Akita Shoten 's Susperia magazine, and ended in 2002 with ten compiled book volumes. The manga is part of a cross-media franchise that also includes a four-episode original video anime ( OVA ) that also ran from 1988 to 1989 and was co-directed by Hirano. Kakinouchi published the New Vampire Princess Miyu manga beginning in 1992. Hirano directed the Vampire Princess Miyu television anime remake of the OVA in 1997.

The Vampire Miyu : Saku ( Vampire Princess Miyu : New Moon) manga debuted on Akita Shoten 's Champion Cross (later Manga Cross ) website in December 2017. The manga ended in September 2022, and it had seven volumes. The manga's story begins with Miyu transferring into a certain middle school, in a town where there is a rash of student disappearances.

The Vampire Princess Miyu spinoff manga Vampire Yui ran in Susperia from 1989 to 1995, and it spawned The Wanderer and Yui Kanonsho spinoff manga. Kakinouchi launched the Vampire Yui - Saishūshō ( Vampire Yui - Final Chapter) manga in Champion Cross in November 2017. The manga ended with two volumes in June 2018. The manga is a sequel to Vampire Yui . Kakinouchi originally self-published the sequel.

Studio Ironcat previously licensed all the manga in franchise , but the company went out of business before it could finish any of the releases. AnimEigo released the OAV in North America, and Tokyopop distributed the television anime in North America from 2001 to 2002. Maiden Japan re-released the series in 2013.