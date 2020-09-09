Vampire Miyu: Saku Manga Ends in Next Chapter

The official Twitter account for Akita Shoten 's Manga Cross website announced on Tuesday that Narumi Kakinouchi and Toshiki Hirano 's Vampire Miyu : Saku ( Vampire Princess Miyu : New Moon) manga will end in the next chapter. The second part of the manga's 33rd chapter debuted on Tuesday, and new chapters debut every two weeks. If there are no delays, the final chapter will debut on September 22.

Manga Cross previously revealed that the manga will end with its seventh volume. Akita Shoten shipped the sixth volume on July 20.

The manga's story begins with Miyu transferring into a certain middle school, in a town where there is a rash of student disappearances. As darkness slowly begins to creep on the town's normal everyday life, a group of young boys and girls try to get to the bottom of the mystery, but they end up encountering Miyu.

Manga creator and animator Kakinouchi, and her husband and anime director Hirano, launched the manga on the Champion Cross (later Manga Cross) website in December 2017.

Kakinouchi also launched the Vampire Yui - Saishūshō ( Vampire Yui - Final Chapter) manga on Champion Cross in November 2017. The manga ended with two volumes in June 2018. The series is a sequel to her Vampire Princess Miyu spinoff manga Vampire Yui . Kakinouchi originally self-published the sequel.

Kakinouchi and Hirano's original Vampire Princess Miyu manga launched in 1988 in Akita Shoten 's Susperia magazine, and ended in 2002 with 10 volumes. The manga is part of a cross-media franchise that also includes a four-episode original video anime that ran from 1988 to 1989 and was co-directed by Hirano. Kakinouchi published the New Vampire Princess Miyu manga beginning in 1992. Hirano directed the Vampire Princess Miyu television anime remake of the OVA in 1997. Vampire Yui also ran in Susperia from 1989 to 1995, and it spawned The Wanderer and Yui Kanonsho spinoff manga.

Studio Ironcat previously licensed all the manga in franchise , but the company went out of business before it could finish any of the releases. AnimEigo released the OVA in North America, and Tokyopop distributed the television anime in North America from 2001 to 2002. Maiden Japan re-released the series in 2013.

Source: Manga Cross' Twitter account