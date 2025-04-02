Netflix to Stream New The Rose of Versailles Anime Film on April 30

Film streams dubbed/subbed

Netflix began streaming an English-subtitled trailer for the new anime film of Riyoko Ikeda 's The Rose of Versailles manga, and the video reveals that the movie will stream on Netflix on April 30. The anime will also stream with an English dub .

The English cast includes Caitlin Glass , Megan Shipman , Karen Strassman , Ryan Colt Levy , Andy Delos Santos, Brandon McInnis , Daman Mills , Talon Warburton , Greg Whipple, Damian Haas, J. Michael Tatum , Kiff VandenHeuvel , Barbara Goodson , Alejandro Saab , Jon Hall, and Shelby Young .

The film opened on January 31. The mini-anime "" debuted alongside the film with a different episode for every week of the film's screening in Japan.

The film ranked at #9 in its opening weekend, and earned 108,158,300 yen (about US$704,200) in its first three days.

The film stars:

Ai Yoshimura ( Daily Lives of High School Boys . My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU ) directed the film at MAPPA . Tomoko Konparu ( Ashita no Nadja , Uta no Prince-sama - Maji Love 1000% ) penned the script, and Mariko Oka ( First Love Monster , Hell Girl ) was the character designer. Hiroyuki Sawano ( Attack on Titan , Blue Exorcist ) served as music producer, and was responsible for the music along with Kohta Yamamoto ( Kaina of the Great Snow Sea , 86 ).

Ayaka performs the theme song "Versailles."

The staff describes the story:

Oscar François de Jarjayes, raised as the "son" and heir of a general's family, masquerades as a beautiful woman in men's clothing. Marie Antoinette arriving from neighboring Austria as a bride to become a noble and graceful queen.. Oscar's servant and childhood friend, the commoner André Grandier. Hans Axel von Fersen, a handsome and intelligent count from Sweden. They meet in Versailles, France in the prosperous late 18th Century and live their respective destinies beautifully while being tossed about by the tides of times.

Ikeda serialized the original manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Margaret magazine from 1972 to 1973. The "story of love and destiny" is set in the intrigue-filled court of Queen Marie Antoinette before and during the upheavals of the French Revolution. Lady Oscar is a young woman raised as a man to serve in the palace guards.

Udon Entertainment began releasing the manga in English in December 2019, and has since released the entire manga in five omnibus volumes. Udon also licensed The Rose of Versailles Episodes side story manga, but has not yet released the first volume.

The manga inspired a 40-episode anime in 1979-1980 that Right Stuf released in North America in 2013 in two DVD sets. Discotek produced an HD remaster of the series, and the two-volume release shipped in 2021.

In addition to the television anime series, the manga inspired a 1990 animated film, perennial musicals by the all-female Takarazuka Revue since 1974, and a live-action 1978 French/Japanese film. More recently, DLE Inc. created authorized parody shorts with Flash animation.

The manga inspired the Shiritsu BeruBara Academy ~ Versailles no Bara Re*imagination~ (Private BeruBara Academy: Rose of Versailles Re*imagination) game from Otomate . The game released in May 2019.

Source: Email correspondence