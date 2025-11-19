Seven Seas Licenses Predator Witches, When It Rains, It Pours, Phenomenon X, 4 More Titles

Seven Seas announced the following licenses on Wednesday:

Image courtesy of Seven Seas

Liar's Journey: Reborn as a False Hero - I'll Save the Tragic Heroine from Every Death Route!

Airship imprint imprint

Image courtesy of Seven Seas

Predator Witches

Airship imprint

light novel seriesShibanekozamurai, Miyuki RuriaAugust 2026 (volume 1, digital release,Liar was reincarnated as the fake hero of his favorite game, “Guilty Sin.” Despite getting the unfortunate role of a fake, Liar lives his days as an adventurer using his knowledge of the game to lead a fairly good life. But when he encounters a girl named Artan, who happens to be the game's tragic heroine destined to never find happiness, his goals change. Now he's determined to keep Artan safe and give her a proper, happy ending! But with everyone and everything against him, can this false hero change the very nature of the game? Or is there something else he has in mindlight novel seriesBashoka Bashozoku,September 2026 (volume 1, digital release,

When the Incubi emerged, humanity was rocked to its core. These otherworldly monsters invaded the world and captured humans, using them for breeding purposes. Only the Witches, magical girls bestowed with powers from supernatural beings, stand a chance against the creatures. High schooler Renka Azuma happens to be one of them, and fights back as Silver Lotus, a witch who can control swarms of insects able to devour the Incubi. Her days are lonely but her mission is clear: destroy every last Incubi out there.

Things take a turn when Silver Lotus comes across a novice witch named Azure Nova, saving her from a close call. She's surprised to learn that Azure is a self-proclaimed fan of hers and wants to work together! Suddenly, her dark, solitary days begin to grow a little brighter.

But the Witches have a responsibility to protect humanity so can they really afford to make friends and live like regular teenagers?

Image courtesy of Seven Seas

When It Rains, It Pours

Airship imprint)

light novelOctober 2026 (

Hagiwara Kazuaki is just an ordinary working adult, increasingly troubled by the growing distance between him and his live-in girlfriend, Kaori. Meanwhile, his co-worker, Nakarai Sei, quietly pines for his male roommate and childhood friend, Fujisawa Kazuaki. One day, a misfired email sparks an anonymous exchange between Hagiwara and Nakarai, leading to an odd but comforting friendship built on shared frustrations and anxieties.

But what happens when love can't be expressed through physical connection? Hagiwara and Nakarai's shared secret soon blossoms into passion—and their turbulent feelings will find an outlet.

Image courtesy of Seven Seas

Phoebe Strole

Image courtesy of Seven Seas

Image courtesy of Seven Seas

audiobook series, narrated byJanuary 15 (volume 1, Siren imprint)Violette, daughter of a duke, committed a terrible, jealous crime against her half sister. As she languishes in prison, something unexpected happens: time is rewound, sending her back to the day her problems began! Armed with the memories of her disastrous first go-round, Violette is determined to live a quiet, unobtrusive life this time...but fate has something else in store!mangaNovember 2026 (volume 1)At 24, Reina Izutsu has recently become the new president of Izutsu Printing after taking over for her late father. Young and not quite experienced, Reina wants to do her best but unfortunately comes across as harsh with her employees. Stressed and feeling lost, Reina spends an evening drowning her sorrows in beer at an empty park. She rants and vents out loud to the starry sky that she wants to give up and quit being president, just letting off steam. Except, she fails to realize that her subordinate, 37-year-old section chief Kenichi Ishizumi, heard her drunken ramblings! But rather than use this against her, Kenichi finds himself charmed by the young woman. He vows then and there to support her and help her find her way as company president, no matter what!mangaOctober 2026 (volume 1)Something phenomenal is stirring—and a mismatched duo must uncover the truth hidden beneath the bizarre.

Fires that ignite without cause. A mummy wandering through a quiet neighborhood. Sunflowers blooming in the dead of winter. Each case defies reason, yet together they point to something far more dangerous.

Anan, a cat-eared demi-human detective, is used to mundane cases—until she's suddenly partnered with Kanai, a federal agent with spiked hair, dark shades, and secrets of his own. Together, they're drawn into a series of investigations that blur the line between the criminal and the supernatural!

Image courtesy of Seven Seas

Seven

Seas

mangaAugust 2026 (volume 1,label)As a young orphan, Raul was adopted and saved by the effeminate, eternally youthful vampire Rose. Since then, he's wanted nothing more than to help and protect his vampiric savior. His conviction—and training—has helped him grow into a strong, muscular young man. However, no matter how much Raul grows, Rose can't help seeing him as that little orphan boy...

Source: Press releases