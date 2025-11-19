Ultraman: Rising Film Nominated in Children's & Family Emmys

Film nominated for Outstanding Animated Special

©Tsuburaya Productions, Netflix

Ultraman

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced on Tuesday that it has nominatedand, the latestCG animated feature film , for the Outstanding Animated Special category in the 2025 Children's & Family Emmys.

The film was previously nominated for the "Best Feature" category in the 52nd Annual Annie Awards in December 2024. The film was also nominated for Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature and Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature in the 23rd Annual VES Awards in January earlier this year.

The film had its world premiere at last year's Annecy International Animation Film Festival in June 2024, debuting on Netflix later that month. The film also had a limited theatrical run in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom in June 2024. The film ranked #2 on Netflix 's global top 10 on the the week of June 17-23, 2024, with 7.9 million views. The film also ranked on Netflix 's top 10 films in 69 countries, and recorded 16 million hours viewed.

Shannon Tindle (animator for Coraline , Kubo and the Two Strings ) made his feature directorial debut with this film, with John Aoshima as co-director. Tsuburaya Productions and Industrial Light and Magic are credited as the production companies. Tindle also co-wrote the film with Marc Haimes . Tom Knott is credited as producer, and Lisa Poole as co-producer. The film is based on characters by Eiji Tsuburaya ( Godzilla , Ultraman ).

Tsuburaya describes the film:

Baseball superstar Ken Sato returns to his home country of Japan to pick up the mantle of Earth-defending superhero Ultraman, but quickly finds more than he bargained for when he's forced to raise the offspring of his greatest foe, a newborn Kaiju. Struggling to balance the roles of teammate and new father, Ken must confront his own ego, his estranged father, and the conniving Kaiju Defense Force to rise up and discover what it truly means to be Ultraman.

Sources: The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences' website, Deadline (Erik Pedersen)