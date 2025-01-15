Ultraman: Rising, Transformers One Films Nominated for Visual Effects Society Awards

©Tsuburaya Productions, Netflix

The Visual Effects Society announced on Tuesday the nominees for its 23rd Annual VES Awards, with theandfilms getting two nominations each. VES Awards also honors the VES Award for Creative Excellence toseries' lead actor and producer, and the VES Visionary Award todirector

Transformers One ( Frazer Churchill , Fiona Chilton, Josh Cooley , Stephen King) and Ultraman: Rising (Hayden Jones, Sean M. Murphy, Shannon Tindle , Mathieu Vig) are both nominated for Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature.

Ultraman: Rising is also nominated for Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature (Goncalo Cabaca, Zheng Yong Oh, Nicholas Yoon Joo Kuang, Praveen Boppana), while Transformers One is also nominated for Outstanding Environment in an Animated Feature (Alex Popescu, Geoffrey Lebreton, Ryan Kirby, Hussein Nabeel), for its depiction of the Iacon City in the film.

The VES Awards ceremony will be held on February 11 at the Beverly Hilton in California.

The VES Awards honor outstanding visual effects artistry and innovation in features, animation, and television, among other mediums.

The Godzilla Minus One film's animator Kosuke Taguchi and director Takashi Yamazaki were nominated for Outstanding Animated Character in a Photoreal Feature in last year's VES Awards. The Super Mario Bros. Movie 's Simon Pate , Christophe Vazquez, and Milo Riccarand were also nominated for Outstanding Effects Animations in an Animated Feature.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters ' Sean Konrad, Jessica Smith, Jed Glassford, Khalid Almeerani, and Paul Benjamin were nominated for Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode last year.

The live-action Alita: Battle Angel film won the award for Outstanding Animated Character in a Photoreal Feature for the title character in 2020.

Source: Deadline (Erik Pedersen)