Look Back, Ultraman: Rising, Transformers One Nominated for Annie Awards

The International Animated Film Society, ASIFA-Hollywood, announced the nominees for its 52nd Annual Annie Awards on Friday.is nominated for "Best Feature - Independent," andis nominated for "Best Feature."

Ultraman: Rising is also nominated for "Best FX - Feature" (Goncalo Cabaca, Vishal Patel, Zheng Yong Oh, Nicholas Yoon Joo Kuang, Pei-Zhi Huang Huang), "Best Production Design - Feature" (The Ultraman: Rising Production Design Team), and "Best Editorial - Feature" ( Bret Marnell , ACE, William Max Steinberg, Nik Siefke, Ryan Sommer, Kaye Speare).

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is nominated for "Best Character Animation - Live Action" (Ludovic Chailloleau, Jonathan Paquin, Craig Penn, Florian Fernandez, Marco Barbati).

The Transformers One film is nominated for "Best Voice Acting - Feature" for Brian Tyree Henry 's character D-16 / Megatron.

Three episodes from the Secret Level series are nominated for "Best FX - TV/Media": "Warhammer 40,000: And They Shall Know No Fear," "Dungeons & Dragons: The Queen's Cradle," and "Crossfire: Good Conflict."

The "Best Sponsored" category features two shorts for the Genshin Impact game: "Natlan Impressions Trailer - 'Blaze to Natlan'" from BUCK and "Moonlit Bamboo Forest" from Passion Paris Production and HoYoFair.

The awards ceremony will be held on February 8.



The Annie Awards recognize outstanding achievement in animation. ASIFA-Hollywood added the Best Animated Independent Feature award for the 2016 awards in order to "recognize not only features in wide release, but also the independent animators, international studios, anime and special productions that might not otherwise get the attention they deserve." Mamoru Hosoda 's Mirai film won the award in 2019.

Last year, Hayao Miyazaki won the award for Best Storyboarding for a feature film, and animation director Takeshi Honda won the award for Best Character Animation for a feature film, both for The Boy and the Heron . Studio Ghibli composer Joe Hisaishi received the prestigious Winsor McCay Award in recognition of lifetime or career contributions.

California-based studio Tonko House 's Oni: Thunder God's Tale CGI animated series received awards in 2023 for Best TV/Media – Limited Series and Best Production Design - TV/Media.

No anime won awards in 2022, 2021, or 2020. The 2020 awards presented late director Satoshi Kon with the prestigious Winsor McCay Award.

Sources: Annie Awards, Deadline (Erik Pedersen)