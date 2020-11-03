How would you rate episode 172 of

After a lengthy absence, Team 5 takes center stage in a lighthearted. While visiting Boruto (who strained himself showing off his new Rasengan last week) in the hospital, Denki, Metal, and Iwabe encounter Nattou, a precocious child who aspires to become a ninja. Frightened of undergoing surgery in two days, Nattou decides to put the trio's mettle to the test and tasks them with getting Orochimaru to sign a shinobi trading card that bears his likeness. Despite their hesitance to approach such a heinous figure, the gang ultimately decides to grant the boy's request, and with the help of Denki's hacking skills, they're quickly able to locate the former villain's secret residence. After letting themselves in and having a brief skirmish with Suigetsu, the intrepid genin summon the courage to present Orochimaru with their request and ask him about Mitsuki's condition. Upon discovering that Team 5 succeeded in fulfilling a seemingly impossible request, Nattou comes to realize that things that seem scary (i.e., his surgery) aren't actually so bad once you face them head-on.

Later on, a recently awakened Boruto is informed by Kakashi that he must avoid using the High Compression Rasengan too often, as it places a tremendous strain on his body. Upon being discharged, Boruto meets up with Sarada, and the two decide to return to the Land of Valleys to give Anato's ring to Mia. Meanwhile, as Mugino and Konohamaru continue their infiltration of Victor's headquarters, they overhear Victor and Deepa discussing an upcoming facility inspection from their country's feudal lord. Hoping to expose Victor's villainy, the Leaf shinobi vow to use this visit to their advantage.

Despite containing the progeny of one of the Hidden Leaf 12's most popular members, Team 5 generally receives far less focus than the current generation's other three-person cells, so getting the chance to check in with them always feels like a rare treat. Since the extreme personalities that make up this team play well off of one another, making them the central players in a humor-focused installment is a smart move. Throughout the course of the episode, each boy is given a chance to highlight their core strengths while also showing off their comedic chops. (The usually innocent Denki turning into a devious hacker when placed in front of a computer is particularly amusing.)

Orochimaru, who's also been a fairly infrequent presence in this series, is another strong vehicle for comedy, and the general indifference with which he responds to the infiltration of his secret lair makes for some of the episode's biggest laughs. As we've seen in the past, parenthood has softened him somewhat, and although his presence is every bit as menacing as the kids expect, his primary takeaway from their unannounced visit is that Mitsuki has made friends other than Boruto. The Hidden Leaf guard stationed outside of the lair informing Team 5 that he will neither help nor hinder their plan out of fear for what Orochimaru might do is a great moment that highlights both the danger of their actions and the comedic tone of the episode. Orochimaru's previous acts of terror are largely regarded in a comedic light this week, and it's a bit strange that his past deeds seem to be common knowledge while Sasuke's defection and the circumstances surrounding it appear to be a mystery to the current generation.

If there's one weakness of the episode, it's that Nattou (whose behavior mirrors younger versions of Naruto and Boruto) is generically obnoxious. However, Team 5, and Iwabe in particular, are able to see beyond his bratty façade and recognize him for the frightened child he is. Instead of taunting the boy with his own bravado, Iwabe explains that he experienced fear, too, and pushed through it—which is exactly what the kid needs to hear to get through his surgery.

This week, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations turns in one of its strongest comedy-centric episodes to date. The jokes have a better hit-to-miss ratio than a lot of the show's previous attempts at humor-heavy storytelling, and the key players are utilized to full comedic effect. Although business as usual resumes next week, episode 172 provides us with a lighthearted breather from an arc that's been unfolding for a quarter of a year.

