Pokémon Horizons Anime Episodes 24-34 Review

This part of Pokémon: Horizons starts off strong. It's firing on all cylinders narratively and in terms of production value. Not only does it have the anime appearance of the mysterious Pokémon Terapagos, but it also introduces the audience to Liko's grandmother, Diana, who stands out as a new addition to the show. While it certainly helps that she's played wonderfully by the veteran voice actor Nancy Linari (Aunt May from the Insomniac Spider-Man games for those who don't know), she brings so much to the show in terms of character and progressing the show's overarching mysteries. Diana adds some additional exposition on the mysterious adventurer Lucius; she gives us a bit more direction for answers, and her relationship with other characters leads to some exhilarating moments.

While she does serve her role as another experienced adult that Liko and Roy can look up to, Diana is arguably the first time an adult is introduced whose history ties more directly into our antagonists. Spinel isn't really present during these episodes. While I consider that a bit of a shame, considering how much of a standout he was in the last batch, characters like Amethio and Hamber steal the show. Hamber's presence is a bit more understated. Still, it's used to tremendous effect as it provides a better understanding of where he ranks in the Explorers hierarchy despite his initial appearance. Plus, his implied history with Diana certainly gets the gears turning. There's a whole other story behind a lot of these characters. While we don't get all of our questions answered to propagate the ongoing mystery for episodes to come, how everything is set up here helps solidify that we are watching a different type of Pokémon anime from what came before. There's a certain level of maturity and intrigue that doesn't feel condescending for veterans and younger fans alike.

It helps that Amethio's journey and character arc act as a perfect contrast to Hamber's presence. In many ways, it feels like Amethio is making up for lost time after barely being present in the last batch of episodes. Here, we start to see his cool and monotone disposition displayed during his initial appearance crumble. He's frustrated about the lack of answers, how he is being treated in the Explorers, and his rivalry with Friede, highlighting that he might not be nearly as strong as he thinks. His ambitions don't feel as sinister as others, and in many ways, I found myself relating to the guy. By the end of the final episode, he has established himself as a wild card.

We also get the introduction of two more members of the Explorers, Coral and Sidian (I'm starting to notice a pattern here), whose presence continues to paint a more nuanced picture of the Explorers themselves. I think it's interesting that from what we've seen, most of the Explorers don't get along or coordinate as well as a team despite being this seemingly elite underground organization. Coral is attention-seeking and comes off as incredibly childish, while Sidian is a lot more stoic and hardened. There's a part of me that wonders how this organization actually gets anything done, but considering their connection to the legendary adventure, I am more curious about what the end goal is. If there's one thing I think Pokémon: Horizons continues to do magnificently, it's plant all of the seeds in engaging and exciting ways without being overbearing.

Getting more pieces to the Explorers puzzle also helps paint an interesting contrast with the Rising Volt Tacklers, who at this point fully get along like a real found family. Even though Diana joins the crew strictly for this batch of episodes, she feels right at home, and we even get some side episodes that reveal a bit more of the history of its members. It's all good stuff, though. I will admit that the second half feels far less exciting compared to what we have gotten before. I wouldn't classify any of these episodes as bad; part three started so strongly that by the time the pacing slowed, I felt a little bit anxious.

This is a consequence of upping the stakes and highlighting these different perspectives. Some episodes had downtime that felt almost out of place compared to earlier because the pacing stagnated. I don't mind the lighthearted episodes of Pokémon on principle, and in many ways, I feel like they can be just as crucial as the plot-heavy episodes. But for this batch of episodes in particular, it did feel a bit more like the show was on pause during some of its downtime, whereas before, it still felt like we were moving forward with characters during the episodes where the plot had taken a backseat. It also doesn't help that some of the lessons or morals introduced towards the second half of this part felt a little bit redundant, like how Liko and Roy need to get stronger as trainers. I guess that's the downside to expanding your cast and highlighting what so many other characters are doing; there will be moments when some characters are left on the back burner.