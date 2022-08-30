How would you rate episode 9 of

We didn't fully explore Ruby's dream-within-a-dream scenario and while I can see why that is the case, I can't say I'm not at least a little disappointed. On the one hand, I can understand wanting to keep the focus on Weiss. It was cool that her being infected by the nightmare allowed Ruby to briefly speak to what is presumably Weiss' real inner thoughts even if it also provided an all-too-convenient way for Ruby to piece things together. On the other hand, the show has done a pretty good job of establishing Ruby's insecurities as a leader, and I'd argue that her character arc is just as important both on its own merits and as a parallel to whatever Weiss is going through. I like that it was Weiss herself who explains the connection between the two—that they both grew up pretty lonely even when they did technically have a family to look after them, and that they both feel like there's this void that hasn't quite been filled yet—but then we get knocked out of the dream immediately after that is brought up so I can't help but feel like this is all a little bit rushed.

The episode did have some nice foreshadowing and payoffs, like the running gag about Ruby's weapon in the dream world having the gun attached to the wrong end, only to figure out that Weiss actually did that on purpose so that Ruby could use it as a sniper rifle to get to her faster. Plus, we do get some nice glimpses into Jaune's aura and its apparent ability to heal people, but I don't think that's going to mean much to non- RWBY fans since that plot point is not likely to get fully expanded on until many seasons down the line. It would be nice to see the sword's nightmare-warding abilities in action and I wonder if there are more effective ways to use it. Plus, since most of what everyone has on hand is stuff that Weiss manifests in the dream, is that sword something specific to Jaune's abilities or is it something that Weiss came up with? I hope it gets explained.

Finally, there's the bit about the abandoned building that Weiss uses to sequester away any upsetting thoughts that she might have. It makes sense that the Faunus are alongside the relic associated with Blake. If I do venture a guess as to what Blake's plan is, then she might be taking on the form of what Weiss' subconscious wants to see her as an attempt to fully confront that preconception. We only get to see it for like a minute before the episode ends, but her design was badass. Overall I would say this is probably one of the weaker episodes of the season so far, but I think that mostly comes down to missed potential, which could potentially be made up in the episodes to come.

