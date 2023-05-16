How would you rate episode 7 of

The Dangers in My Heart ?

I can't help but feel like this episode was a bit horny compared to the previous ones, but that's not a condemnation of the episode's quality. Even though the main cast consists of middle schoolers, the show does a great job clarifying whose perspective the scenes are presented from. Considering Anna's an overdeveloped middle schooler surrounded by boys struggling to comprehend their hormones, certain camera angles make sense and don't feel like they're a disservice to any of the characters. That said, Anna might be experiencing hormonal changes similar to some of the boys in class, given the implications of this episode.

The first skit revolves around Kyotaro and Anna accidentally swapping gym sweaters. I'm not certain if Anna intentionally took the wrong one, but she realized the mix-up sooner than we initially thought. She appeared quite comfortable wearing his sweater throughout the first half of their school day (I have no idea how no one else noticed that, though). And don't think I didn't see her taking a final sniff of his sweater before returning it to him. This episode is where Anna has been the most direct about how close she wants to be with Kyotaro.

The pretext of her not being particularly smart is starting to fade, and I appreciate how almost every action she took is considered deliberate. From the sweater situation to her attempt to measure Kyotaro with her hand, even though the scale seemed to work fine, to the two of them ending up cramped together in a storage room, it was a more intimate episode. It's impressive, considering that the most they've done is accidentally hold hands. I wonder if the show will take it a step further and have one of them express their emotions clearly. Even if they don't cross any definitive lines by the end of the show, I enjoy the gradual progress they are making. It leaves me grinning so much that my face hurts by the end of the episode.

