Asteroid in Love Anime Listed With 12 Episodes

The official website for the television anime of Quro 's Asteroid in Love ( Koisuru Asteroid ) manga revealed the series' home video release information on December 23. The website is listing the series with three Blu-ray Disc and DVD volumes of four episodes each, for a total of 12 episodes. The volumes will ship on March 25, April 24, and May 27, respectively.

The anime premiered in Japan on January 3, and Crunchyroll will stream the series as it airs.

Daisuke Hiramaki ( WATATEN!: an Angel Flew Down to Me ) is directing the anime at Doga Kobo . Yuka Yamada ( WATATEN!: an Angel Flew Down to Me , Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid ) is handling series scripts. Jun Yamazaki ( Three Leaves, Three Colors , Uzamaid! ) is designing the characters.