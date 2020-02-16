My Hero Academia Manga Takes 1-Week Break

This year's 12th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that Kōhei Horikoshi 's My Hero Academia manga will take a break in the 13th issue, and will resume in the 14th issue on March 2. The magazine did not give a reason for the break.

Horikoshi launched the superhero manga series in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 2014. Shueisha published the 25th volume on December 4, and will publish the 26th volume on March 4. Viz Media is publishing the manga in English digitally and in print, and Viz Media and MANGA Plus are publishing new chapters simultaneously in English.

The manga has inspired three television anime series, and a fourth season premiered on October 12. The My Hero Academia: Two Heroes film opened in Japan in August 2018. The second film, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising , opened on December 20.

The manga has also inspired spinoff series, novels, video games, and stage plays.

