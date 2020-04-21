Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Game's 'New Power Awakens' DLC Launches on April 28

Bandai Namco Entertainment America announced on Tuesday that it will launch the "New Power Awakens - Part 1" DLC for its Dragon Ball Z : Kakarot game on April 28. The company will also release the game's Music Compilation Pack on the same day.

The game's first DLC will feature the characters Beerus and Whis. In the story, after beating Whis, Goku and Vegeta will be able to use their Super Saiyan God forms. In those forms, the characters will then fight Beerus. The "Part 2" DLC will launch later this year.

The game launched on January 16 in Japan, and on January 17 in the West. The game is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam .

The game includes story and gameplay inspired by the Dragon Ball Z anime's Cell Saga and Buu Saga. The game also includes the playable characters Trunks and Bonyu, a new character designed by Akira Toriyama .

Source: Email correspondence



