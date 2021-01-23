Berserk Exhibition in Tokyo Delayed

The official Twitter account and website for the "Dai Berserk Ten" exhibition for Kentarou Miura 's Berserk manga revealed on January 13 that the exhibition is delayed from its planned run from January 30 through February 15 at Ikebukuro's Sunshine City in Tokyo, due to the state of emergency in the area.

The exhibition was to be the first independent exhibit for the manga. The exhibit launched a crowdfunding campaign in October to build a giant statue of Zodd the Immortal for the exhibit. The campaign raised 13,542,000 yen (about US$130,480) of its 10 million yen (about US$96,350) goal.

Miura launched the manga in 1989. The story follows Guts, a superhumanly strong warrior who wields a large sword, as he wanders a dark medieval world filled with demons, corrupt and decadent nobles, and other horrors. Every night, he is assailed by demons attracted to the curse branded on him after a traumatic event. He makes his way through the world on a quest to slay a former friend turned demon, who took everything away from him. The manga has inspired three television anime series, an anime film trilogy, and several video games.

The Japanese government declared a state of emergency in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures on January 8, and then expanded the state of emergency to seven more prefectures on January 13. The state of emergency will remain in place until February 7.