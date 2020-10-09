Berserk Exhibit Crowdfunds to Install Giant Zodd Statue

10 million yen crowdfunding goal for statue to feature in January-February 2021 exhibit

Kentarou Miura 's classic dark fantasy manga Berserk will get its first independent exhibit in Ikebukuro's Sunshine City next year. It will show off over 200 pieces of artwork from the manga's serialization. However, one key component from the exhibit is not yet in place: a giant statue of Zodd the Immortal, one of Guts' mightiest foes.

The exhibit has launched a crowdfunding campaign to install the statue with a goal of 10 million yen (approximately US$94,400). The statue will be placed in the "Zodd VS Dragon Slayer" area. Within 13 hours of launching the campaign on Green Funding, fans have already raised approximately 3 million yen. The campaign will run until October 31, and offers various rewards to backers such as a thank you message from Miura, signed artwork, and original drafts for the manga.

Contributors living outside of Japan should be aware that rewards are shipped within Japan only, and that there will be no international shipment. Only credit cards made in Japan are accepted.

The exhibit itself will run from from January 30 to February 15 in Sunshine City's Exhibition Hall A, which is located on the 4th floor of the Sunshine City's World Import Mart Building. Same-day tickets will cost 2,000 yen, and an audio guide can be purchased for an extra 700 yen. Details about the pre-order tickets and accompanying bonus items will be released at a later date.

Miura launched the manga in 1989. The story follows Guts, a superhumanly strong warrior who wields a large sword, as he wanders a dark medieval world filled with demons, corrupt and decadent nobles, and other horrors. Every night, he is assailed by demons attracted to the curse branded on him after a traumatic event. He makes his way through the world on a quest to slay a former friend turned demon, who took everything away from him. The manga has inspired three television anime series, an anime film trilogy, and several video games.