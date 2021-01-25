Platinum Games Teases 5th Announcement on Platinum4 Website

Platinum Games began teasing a fifth announcement for 2021 on its Platinum4 teaser website on Saturday.

Game designer Hideki Kamiya spoke about an unnamed title during the Arcade Archives livestreams earlier this month.

The previous four announcements on the teaser website in 2020 revealed The Wonderful 101: Remastered's Kickstarter campaign, Project G.G. , the opening of Platinum Games ' new Tokyo headquarters, and an April Fools' video.

The company announced on January 7 that it has received an investment with capital tie-up from the Chinese company Tencent Holdings Limited. The announcement noted that Platinum Games will retain its independence, and its corporate structure will remain the same.

Platinum Games is known for developing titles such as Bayonetta , Vanquish , Astral Chain , Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance , Star Fox Zero , Nier: Automata , and The Wonderful 101 .

Source: Platinum Games via Hachima Kikō