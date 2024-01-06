The Idolm@ster Shiny Colors Anime Reveals Key Visual

12-episode anime premiered in theaters in October

The television anime based on Bandai Namco Entertainment 's The IDOLM@STER Shiny Colors browser game revealed on Saturday a new key visual. It also reaffirmed that it will debut on television in April.

Image via Comic Natalie © Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

The anime will air on TV Tokyo , BS11 and BS Nippon TV .

Before the television premiere, the 12-episode anime is screening in theaters as three films. The first film ran in Japan from October 27 through November 16, and earned 40,284,350 yen (about US$268,100) in its opening weekend.

The second film opened in Japan on November 24 and ran until December 14. The third film is running from January 5 through January 25. The films will play in 75 theaters in 47 prefectures throughout Japan.

Mankyū ( Idolm@ster Cinderella Girls Theater , The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague ) is directing the anime at Polygon Pictures . Yoichi Kato ( The IDOLM@STER Million Live! , Aikatsu! ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. "Tsubasa Gravity" is the anime's opening theme song.

Bandai Namco Entertainment 's The IDOLM@STER Shiny Colors browser game launched in April 2018. In the free-to-play game (with in-game purchases), players train idols and compete against other producers/players online in live concert performances. In addition to the game itself, the project spawned concert events, goods, CDs, and radio programs.

Bandai Namco Entertainment revealed the The IDOLM@STER Shiny Colors : Song for Prism smartphone game in April.



Source: Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.