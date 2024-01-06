News
The Idolm@ster Shiny Colors Anime Reveals Key Visual
posted on by Anita Tai
The television anime based on Bandai Namco Entertainment's The IDOLM@STER Shiny Colors browser game revealed on Saturday a new key visual. It also reaffirmed that it will debut on television in April.
The anime will air on TV Tokyo, BS11 and BS Nippon TV.
Before the television premiere, the 12-episode anime is screening in theaters as three films. The first film ran in Japan from October 27 through November 16, and earned 40,284,350 yen (about US$268,100) in its opening weekend.
The second film opened in Japan on November 24 and ran until December 14. The third film is running from January 5 through January 25. The films will play in 75 theaters in 47 prefectures throughout Japan.
Mankyū (Idolm@ster Cinderella Girls Theater, The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague) is directing the anime at Polygon Pictures. Yoichi Kato (The IDOLM@STER Million Live!, Aikatsu!) is supervising and writing the series scripts. "Tsubasa Gravity" is the anime's opening theme song.
Bandai Namco Entertainment's The IDOLM@STER Shiny Colors browser game launched in April 2018. In the free-to-play game (with in-game purchases), players train idols and compete against other producers/players online in live concert performances. In addition to the game itself, the project spawned concert events, goods, CDs, and radio programs.
Bandai Namco Entertainment revealed the The IDOLM@STER Shiny Colors: Song for Prism smartphone game in April.
Source: Comic Natalie
Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.