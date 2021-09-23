Fire Force Figure Giveaway!

As a special treat for ANN Readers in the US, Kotobukiya is giving away this Fire Force ARTFX J Figure Set to 1 LUCKY WINNER!

Here are the following figures you can get:

ARTFX J Shinra Kusakabe

ARTFX J Tamaki Kotatsu

ARTFX J Arthur Boyle

ARTFX J Shinmon Benimaru

Follow Kotobukiya on their official Social Media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Giveaway Ends on October 3, 2021. Good luck!

Name:

E-mail address:

Complete Mailing address: (where to send the prize)

Entries with incomplete mailing addresses will be disqualified.
No PO Boxes (Military PO Boxes (APO/AFO/CFPO are OK).

eNewsletter Opt In:
By entering this giveaway, you agree to allowing Kotobukiya the use of your email address for sales alerts, new release information and other first-to-know updates. Kotobukiya's privacy policy can be viewed here

Double-check your answers and then:

The Fine Print: Although unlikely to happen, Anime News Network reserves the right to cancel this contest at any time. Contest is open to any and all residents of the planet Earth and neighbour parallel dimensions, but prizes will only be shipped within the continental United States and Canada (elsewhere, you have to arrange to have it sent to someone living in the appropriate area, and they can send it to you.) Winners' names and city/state/province will be posted on AnimeNewsNetwork.com, their mailing addresses will be provided to our sponsor and/or shipping agent of choice (ex: USPS), and no one else. Winners' addresses and e-mail addresses will be erased once the prizes have been shipped. Non-winners' names, e-mail and mailing addresses will not be given out to any one and will be erased when the winners have been confirmed. Non-winners will not be contacted, spammed or harassed in any way. We reserve the right to retroactively add new rules when and how we see fit.
discuss this in the forum (1 post) |
bookmark/share with: short url

Giveaway homepage / archives