Shimura, Sadaharu Get in the Bath for New Gintama Lottery

It was only yesterday that I was writing about Gintama' s newest lottery campaign featuring the characters in the buff and actual wooden bathtubs as prizes. The announcement included a censored image of Gintoki enjoying a warm bath with the promise that four more characters would join the party. I'm proud here to announce that two more characters were revealed today and one isn't even human.

The " Gintama' : In the Bath, Both the Body and Mind are Naked Collection" added Shinpachi Shimura in a bubble bath with his eyes cast downward towards...whatever is censored down there.

The next image is a two-fer, featuring Kagura fully clothed (cry more) and Sadaharu who is, last time I checked, a dog.

Two more images will be revealed soon.

The collection will be sold at online retailer Rakuten for approximately three weeks starting in mid-February. The lottery has seven prizes ranging from "S" to "F" and all have a bathing theme, in fact one looks to be actual bathtubs. The S prize is listed as one of two traditional wooden bath pails. The A prize is one of five varieties of bath towels, and the B prize is one of five B2-size bath posters.

The C prize is one of five acrylic standees, the D prize is one of five types of cloth wipes, the E prize is one of 5 sets of two clear files, and the F prize is one of 15 can badges. Contestants that win the S, A, or B prizes can select which illustration they want on their prize. New random prizes will also be awarded each week.

Source: Rakuten via Nijimen