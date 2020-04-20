Tezuka's Infamous Doctor Goes to Middle School in Black Jack Girl Manga

Osamu Tezuka 's underground doctor Black Jack has inspired multiple reinterpretations, including an official parody, a prequel of the doctor's younger years, and even an isekai series. A new series has another take on the classic and transforms the brooding surgeon into a young girl.

Black Jack Girl by Wabisen Nanano runs in the TezuComi tribute magazine by Micro Magazine Publishing Company and the first volume will be released on Wednesday.

The series follows Kuromi, a junior high student who resembles Black Jack and an elementary school boy named Pinoo. The trio is completed with a chūnibiyō high schooler who is similar to Black Jack 's nemesis Dr. Kiriko.

Wabisen Nanano is a new pen name of Arusen Shimure, the creator of Aoki Hibi wa. and Okubyō no Ana .

Comic Natalie