Yuri!!! on Ice's Mitsurou Kubo Says She's Still Working on the Film From Home

Manga artist and Yuri!!! on Ice co-creator Mitsurou Kubo posted an update on Instagram on Thursday regarding her personal life and confirmed that she's currently working on the Yuri!!! on Ice the Movie: Ice Adolescence anime film at home.

She wrote: "I've been living alone for a long time, and it's been close to 25 years since I started drawing manga from home. And long, long before the recent self-isolation measures, I was at home working on #iceadolescence film. My burning desire to show this work to the world hasn't changed, not even in these times. I want to work hard and move forward alongside you all, so that one day this film can be shown to you.

"I'm not in a position to share details regarding the film's progress on social media, so my personal Instagram is going to just be a Foostagram from now on. This is my escape as an isolated person."

The film was originally scheduled for 2019 but was delayed "in order to substantially scale up the content more than originally planned." The staff announced the film in April 2017. The original 12-episode television anime series premiered in Japan in October 2016.