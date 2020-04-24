Interest
Yuri!!! on Ice's Mitsurou Kubo Says She's Still Working on the Film From Home
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Manga artist and Yuri!!! on Ice co-creator Mitsurou Kubo posted an update on Instagram on Thursday regarding her personal life and confirmed that she's currently working on the Yuri!!! on Ice the Movie: Ice Adolescence anime film at home.
She wrote: "I've been living alone for a long time, and it's been close to 25 years since I started drawing manga from home. And long, long before the recent self-isolation measures, I was at home working on #iceadolescence film. My burning desire to show this work to the world hasn't changed, not even in these times. I want to work hard and move forward alongside you all, so that one day this film can be shown to you.
"I'm not in a position to share details regarding the film's progress on social media, so my personal Instagram is going to just be a Foostagram from now on. This is my escape as an isolated person."
2011年から能町みね子(@nmcmnc )さんと共に続けているトークイベント「俺たち #デトックス女子会 」YouTube版チャンネルを作りました。 第一回は二人の出会いからイベント開催に至るまでの話。 第二回は久保トークテーマ回、第三回は能町さんトークテーマ回、という感じで毎回15分ぐらい。週二回更新予定。音声のみです。良かったらお暇な時にでも! (個人的な話ばかりで、今後の作品作りや仕事とは関係無い内容です。) ❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️ 私はずっと一人暮らしで、在宅で漫画を描く事はもう25年近くやっています。 そして最近の自粛生活をするずっとずっとずっと前から、私は家で映画#iceadolescence の仕事に取り組み続けています。 作品を届けたい熱い想いは、こんなご時世になっても変わりません。皆さんと共に頑張って前に進んでいきたいです。いつか必ず作品としてお届け出来る日の為に。 進行中の内容を詳細にSNSで伝える立場ではないので、この個人的なInstagramはFoodstagramとして今後も食事ばかりバンバン上げていくかと思います。 私という孤独な人間の逃避の場なのです、ここは😘✨
The film was originally scheduled for 2019 but was delayed "in order to substantially scale up the content more than originally planned." The staff announced the film in April 2017. The original 12-episode television anime series premiered in Japan in October 2016.
Source: Mitsurou Kubo's Instagram account via @shipperinjapan