Fantasia Re:Build Light Novel Crossover RPG Adds Saber Marionette J

New event debuts Saber Marionette characters on Thursday

The official Twitter account for Kadokawa 's Fantasia Re:Build crossover game revealed on January 15 that it will add the Saber Marionette J anime into the game's story through a new event that will debut on Thursday. The event will feature the appearance of Lime and other franchise characters in the story.

The game debuted on December 17 for iOS and Android devices, as well as the DMM Games platform.

The crossover game features characters from various light novel series under Kadokawa 's Fantasia Bunko imprint, including:

Koushi Tachibana ( Date A Live ) is credited with the overall structure and world building of the game, while Kurone Mishima ( Akashic Records of Bastard Magic Instructor ) is drafting the original character designs. Kanetake Ebikawa ( Full Metal Panic! mecha designer) is collaborating on designs. Sekina Aoi ( Gamers! ), Ichiei Ishibumi ( High School DxD ), Koushi Tachibana , and Tarō Hitsuji ( Akashic Records of Bastard Magic Instructor ) are all credited for the main scenario writing. DMM Games and gumi are developing the game.

Kadokawa announced the game in 2018.

Sources: Fantasia Re:Build game's Twitter account, MoCa News