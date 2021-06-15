Interest
Tokyo's National Art Center to Hold Hideaki Anno Exhibit This Fall
posted on by Choo Sum Lee
The National Art Center in Tokyo will hold a "Hideaki Anno Exhibition" from October 1 to December 19, where the secrets behind the director's creative processes will be explored.
The exhibition will provide a deeper insight into Anno's past career as an animator and his latest work as a director and producer. It will feature a wide variety of production materials, including original drawings and miniatures from his anime and special effects works, as well as handwritten notes, illustrations, scripts, settings, image sketches, storyboards, and layouts.
The official Twitter account of the exhibition also shared a 15-second commercial announcing the event.
／— 庵野秀明展 (@annohideakiten) June 12, 2021
🎬 #庵野秀明展 CM公開
＼
本日より
✅ＴＯＨＯシネマズ六本木ヒルズ
✅新宿バルト９
✅T・ジョイ SEIBU 大泉
上記の映画館にてCM上映中です‼️#シン・エヴァンゲリオン をご覧になる方は、こちらもぜひスクリーンでご覧ください✨
展覧会HP🔽https://t.co/nrsIUAxCNe pic.twitter.com/UTFy6uV9dO
Source: Comic Natalie