Tokyo's National Art Center to Hold Hideaki Anno Exhibit This Fall

The National Art Center in Tokyo will hold a " Hideaki Anno Exhibition" from October 1 to December 19, where the secrets behind the director's creative processes will be explored.

The exhibition will provide a deeper insight into Anno's past career as an animator and his latest work as a director and producer. It will feature a wide variety of production materials, including original drawings and miniatures from his anime and special effects works, as well as handwritten notes, illustrations, scripts, settings, image sketches, storyboards, and layouts.

The official Twitter account of the exhibition also shared a 15-second commercial announcing the event.

Source: Comic Natalie