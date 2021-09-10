Uma Musume Character Becomes Scarecrow for Local Festival

The displays for the 29th Scarecrow Festival will remain until September 20.

Ebina City in Kanagawa Prefecture holds an annual scarecrow festival along a road adjacent to the rice paddy fields. This year, a character from the popular Uma Musume Pretty Derby franchise became one of the 26 scarecrows on display.

An photo of the Gold Ship scarecrow in question went viral on Twitter:

Uma Musume was one of the top-grossing mobile games worldwide as of April 2021. The multimedia franchise includes an anime adaptation that ran for two seasons and its characters, based on real racehorses, has inspired fans to help care for their favorite character's namesakes.

Recently, manga artist group CLAMP drew cover artwork for the series' second official manga anthology and Uma Musume horse girl Mayano Top Gun has appeared in promotional materials for for Tom Cruise 's 2021 action film Top Gun: Maverick .

Source: Kanagawa Shimbun