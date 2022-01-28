Singer Masayoshi Ōishi Sings All 34 Voices in the Uma Musume Theme

Ōishi knocks it out of the park with his "Umapyoi Densetsu" cover

Singer Masayoshi Ōishi pulled off an incredible feat last Saturday when he sang the iconic Uma Musume Pretty Derby song "Umapyoi Densetsu" for TV Asahi 's " Masayoshi Ōishi x Airi Suzuki 's Incredible Anisong Cover Desho Deshow!!" internet program. The mix includes Ōishi's take on all 34 voices that feature in the song, including each separate part in the chorus and the extra voices.

Even more amazingly, Ōishi sang the song, which was originally performed entirely by female singers, in its original key. On Twitter, he commented: "I thought I was going to die."

Other iconic anime songs that Ōishi has performed covers for include Digimon 's "Butter-Fly" and Attack on Titan 's "Guren no Yumiya."

Ōishi has performed theme songs for Overlord (all three seasons), Hand Shakers , Ace of Diamond , Ace of Diamond: Second Season , Prince of Stride: Alternative , and SSSS.Gridman as part of the OxT musical unit with guitarist [email protected] . As a solo artist he has performed theme songs for Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun , Tada Never Falls in Love , and Cop Craft .

He also composed and arranged theme songs for Makura no Danshi and A3! Season Spring & Summer .

Uma Musume Pretty Derby launched on February 24, 2021 for iOS and Android. The multimedia franchise includes an anime adaptation that ran for two seasons. Its characters, based on real racehorses, have inspired fans to help care for their favorite character's namesakes.

Source: Anime! Anime!

