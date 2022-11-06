TV Tokyo President: Spy×Family 2nd Half Was Highest Rated TV Program for July Quarter

Journalist Tadashi Sudo shared portions of his recent interview with the president of TV Tokyo on Twitter that revealed Spy×Family continues to pull in high audience ratings and its second part was the "best among all programs on all stations for the July 2022 season." (Note that the July quarter ends on October 2, therefore the anime's second part premiere on October 1 belongs to the July quarter for statistical purposes.)

Interestingly, while the show's average audience average rating is 1.8%, viewers who record the show and view it later (referred to as the "time shift audience") is much higher. Sudo noted that this might mean the anime's current timeslot is not ideal, since the rating jumps to 5.8% for later viewers. The second half's premiere episode garnered a 6% time shift audience rating, a record high for TV Tokyo . The premiere's live viewer audience rating was 3.6%.

Spy×Family currently airs at 11:26pm JST on Saturdays.

The anime's first half premiered on April 9. Crunchyroll streamed the first half of the anime as it aired, and it is also streaming an English dub. Viz Media is publishing the manga in English. Shueisha is simulpublishing the manga in English on its MANGA Plus service. Viz Media added the manga to its app as part of its Shonen Jump subscription in September 2019. The company is also publishing the manga in print.

