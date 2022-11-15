TMS Anime Latino YouTube Channel Celebrates 1 Million Subscribers

Spanish, Portuguese-language channel launched in June 2020

TMS Entertainment announced on Thursday that its TMS Anime Latino YouTube channel has reached one million subscribers. The channel is celebrating the milestone with the following content in addition to the channel's regular offerings:

The TMS Anime Latino channel launched in June 2020 and features both Latin American Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese-language content. The channel has posted over 1,200 videos, including full episodes, trailers, official opening and ending themes, clips, and interviews from over 30 titles. It also reports over 2.8 billion registered minutes of watch time and 300.5 million channel views over the last two years. TMS ' press release notes that channel's rapid growth signifies the increased interest in Japanese anime in Latin America.

Masami Tokunaga , Senior Vice President of TMS Entertainment USA , commented: "Reaching the 1 million subscriber milestone is a huge achievement. As one of the oldest and largest anime companies, TMS Entertainment is proud to be a pioneer in working to propel the expansion of the global anime market. We strive to continue to provide our fanbase in Latin America with engaging and inspiring anime content that they can share and enjoy for years to come."

Source: Press Release