Hideo Kojima Wants to Stick Around As an AI After Death

IGN posted an in-depth interview with game developer Hideo Kojima ( Metal Gear, Death Stranding ) on December 22. In it, Kojima makes an amusing comment: In 50 or 100 years' time, he can see himself sticking around as an AI.

When asked what kind of philosophies he would like to leave behind at Kojima Productions over the very long term, he responded: "That's a good question. I've never really thought about that. I'll keep leading so long as I'm around, and all that matters to me is that our roots when it comes to creation are kept intact. But you know, I'll probably become an AI and stick around. You need to be stimulated in lots of different ways if you want to keep creating new things, so I imagine I'll keep collaborating with others and taking in new things even if I'm an AI."

In the same interview, Kojima does express ambivalent feelings about AI in general, however. He remarked that the world is heading in a direction where AI will become the intermediary, so that people will no longer have to speak to each other directly. He commented that this trend has already started in the world of entertainment in the form of AI-curated recommendations on streaming services. Such changes in technology may result in only the most pleasing forms of entertainment to survive, but he warned that there is danger in that.

The interview marks his studio Kojima Productions' 7th anniversary and its move to a bigger office. Kojima also talked about his intentions with the newly revealed Death Stranding 2 game, the film adaptation, and other projects at the studio.

Source: IGN (Shuka Yamada) via The Game Awards Twitter account