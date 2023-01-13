Pokémon Franchise Celebrates 1,008 Pokémon With New Video

Did you catch 'em all?

With the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet , the Pokémon franchise is commemorating one of its biggest milestones yet. The series now has over 1,000 Pokémon to date, each with their own unique designs and characteristics.

Pokémon 's official YouTube channel is commemorating the achievement with an 8-minute and 44-second video showing off each and every critter, from the original black-and-white Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green games in Japan to the current generation. The end of the video asks: "Did you catch 'em all?"

The video is also available on the international Pokémon YouTube channels.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet launched on Nintendo Switch worldwide on November 18.