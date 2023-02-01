VTuber Komori Met Transfers to 'Vspo!' Agency

VTuber was formerly associated with 774 inc. agency

The Virtual YouTuber Komori Met transferred from the 774 inc. agency to the Vspo! agency on Wednesday. Vspo! announced on Twitter last Thursday that 774 inc. approached Vspo! about the possibility of a transfer. Vspo! conducted an audition, and the two agencies mutually decided to go through with an official transfer.

774 inc. released a separate announcement stating that Komori Met has graduated (i.e. retired) from the agency as of Tuesday. It also explained that Komori Met asked the agency if she could audition for Vspo!. The management decided to support the talent's desire.

Vspo! briefly suspended YouTube channel memberships on Tuesday night in order to manage the channel migration.

Vspo! is a managed by Virtual Entertainment, a subsidiary of Brave group . The first members debuted in 2018, and there are currently 16 members in total. On top of its VTuber content, the members also regularly participate in eSports tournaments. It is the third most popular VTuber agency in Japan after hololive and NIJISANJI.

774 inc. is the fourth most popular VTuber agency in Japan after hololive, NIJISANJI, and Vspo!. Its first members debuted in 2018 under the AniMare group.

Komori Met debuted in May 2020 under 774 inc.'s VApArt group. The group disbanded on January 7, 2023. Met subsequently began working directly under the 774 inc. management. Even before the official transfer to Vspo!, Met frequently collaborated with the group's members and hosted many of the company's events.

Sources: Vspo!'s Twitter account (Link 2), 774 inc. agency's Twitter account