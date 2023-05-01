Newest Iichiko Anime Ad Features Star-Studded Voice Cast

The iichiko shochu brand launched the third episode of its iichiko story promotional anime short series last Wednesday. Each episode so far is based on themes from the brand's various promotional posters over its 38 years of business.

The newest episode, "Mitsu no Oto no Katachi to Yukue" (The Shape and Destination of Three Sounds), follows the trials and tribulations of a struggling indie band. It features the voices of several notable voice actors: Yūsuke Kobayashi (Subaru in Re:Zero , Byleth in Fire Emblem: Three Houses ), Yusuke Shirai (Yamato Nikaidō in IDOLiSH7 , Shūmei Sasaki in Sasaki and Miyano ), and Kōhei Amasaki (Neito Monoma in My Hero Academia , Haruo Yaguchi in Hi Score Girl ).

iichiko 's marketing campaign for the short revolves heavily around the actors' star power. The official Twitter account launched a giveaway campaign for an iichiko bottle signed by the actors, among other potential prizes. For more information on the prizes and how to enter the draw (applicable only to residents of Japan), check the anime's promotional website.

Like previous episodes of iichiko story shorts, Yūta Sugawara directed the anime at Chiptune and Studio Live . Manga story writer Masayuki Kusumi ( Solitary Gourmet , Hana no Zubora-Meshi , Sanpo mono ) wrote the script. sasanomaly performed the theme song "Encore."

Source: Comic Natalie