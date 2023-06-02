Brave group's 1st English-Speaking VTuber Group Debuts on June 10

Princess-Songstress Serina Maiko, Magician-Comedian Abi Kadabura debut with V4Mirai group

The IT service company Brave group , best known for running the popular Virtual YouTuber groups Vspo! and Palette Project, announced on Friday that it will debut its first English-speaking VTuber group, V4Mirai, on June 10 at 6 p.m. PST (9 p.m. EST).

The group consists of two talents for now: Princess-Songstress Serina Maiko and Magician-Comedian Abi Kadabura. Further details about the talents are below:

Serina Maiko

"Princess Serina Maiko comes to us from a distant kingdom, one she ultimately chose to leave behind in pursuit of her truest loves; Dance and Singing. A wonderfully pleasant and down-to-earth personality whose lush voice lulls the listener to their own happy Kingdom. Whether they're talking up their favorite anime, K-Pop groups, or skincare routines, or serenading a full royal court, she's always a treat for the ears; Truly a soul made for the stage, not someone meant to be dwelling in a castle."

Her debut stream is scheduled for June 10 at 6 p.m. PST (9 p.m. EST), and is embedded below:

Abi Kadabura

"Trainee Magician Abi Kadabura may have a long way to go before mastering those ancient mystic scrolls, but give her 10 seconds and anyone will keel over in a fit of laughter. While she hails from some techno-magic future, Abi's comedic stylings are presently world class, taking as much influence from honed performance art and tight stand-up comedy as the cacophony of frantic Gen Z internet humor. Let her cast you a spell and tell a joke while she's at it."

Her debut stream is scheduled for June 10 at 7 p.m. PST (10 p.m. EST), and is embedded below:

V4Mirai also began streaming a teaser video previewing the profiles of the new talents:

In April, Brave group opened gender neutral auditions for its upcoming HareVare group and revamped its general auditions process. Applicants can audition to the Brave group umbrella, and the company will select which brand best fits each individual. Those who apply for a specific group will also undergo the same general audition process. The auditions correspond to Vspo!, RIOT MUSIC, Palette Project, MUGEN LIVE, HareVare, and potential future projects. V4Mirai marks the group's first VTubing venture specifically tailored for English-speaking audiences.

